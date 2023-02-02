Stepping up capex in Budget will boost logistics, connectivity: IRF

-
-
The International Road Federation (IRF) on Thursday welcomed the increased allocation of Rs 10 lakh crore as capital expenditure in Union Budget, saying it will help boost logistics and connectivity across the nation.
IRF in a statement also welcomed the thrust of the Budget on seven growth engines of PM GatiShakti, including roads, railways, airports, ports, mass transport, waterways and logistics.
It said the increased allocation will ensure time-bound creation of world-class transport infrastructure and improve logistics and connectivity across the nation.
IRF India chapter president Satish Parakh said stepping up capital expenditure will help boost economic growth while strengthening infrastructure and creating enormous employment.
First Published: Thu, February 02 2023. 13:50 IST
