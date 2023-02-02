JUST IN
Cold weather hits India's gasoline, gasoil sales in Jan: Prelim data
Electronics manufacturing, auto get best of Budget spending on PLI scheme
FMCG sector slows down in Dec quarter as price growth tapers: NielsenIQ
Schemes for MSMEs in Budget 2023 to help boost exports, says AEPC
India's economy resilient to Adani stock rout, says Ashwini Vaishnaw
India on cusp of returning to high-growth trajectory: Arvind Panagariya
PM Modi's election Budget unlikely to delay RBI path to rate pause
Ashwini Vaishnaw announces Vande Metro as railway gets highest allocation
Global factory activity contracts again in Jan, highlights fragile recovery
Budget 2023-24: Railways gets record Rs 2.6-trillion capex boost
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News
Cold weather hits India's gasoline, gasoil sales in Jan: Prelim data
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Stepping up capex in Budget will boost logistics, connectivity: IRF

The International Road Federation welcomed the increased allocation of Rs 10 trillion as capital expenditure in Union Budget, saying it will help boost logistics and connectivity across the nation

Topics
Budget 2023 | Capex

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Budget 2023-24: Govt may go easy on capital expenditure growth in FY24

The International Road Federation (IRF) on Thursday welcomed the increased allocation of Rs 10 lakh crore as capital expenditure in Union Budget, saying it will help boost logistics and connectivity across the nation.

IRF in a statement also welcomed the thrust of the Budget on seven growth engines of PM GatiShakti, including roads, railways, airports, ports, mass transport, waterways and logistics.

It said the increased allocation will ensure time-bound creation of world-class transport infrastructure and improve logistics and connectivity across the nation.

IRF India chapter president Satish Parakh said stepping up capital expenditure will help boost economic growth while strengthening infrastructure and creating enormous employment.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Budget 2023

First Published: Thu, February 02 2023. 13:50 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.