Stimulus package and reforms have put economy on track: FM Sitharaman

-
ALSO READ
Health, credit, jobs: FM announces 8 measures to revive economy in pandemic
Govt announces 500,000 free visas, loan guarantee scheme for travel sector
AIIB to extend $356 mn loan for Chennai Metro Rail expansion
Nirmala Sitharaman urges CMs to end police manhandling of bank staff
CCI should help free market thrive and ensure legit claims are heard: FM
-
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday said the government’s social protection and economic stimulus packages, along with timely structural reforms in various sectors, have been pivotal in India’s economic recovery process.
She took part in the annual meeting of the board of governors of Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) via video conference.
During the event, the minister said multilateral development banks like AIIB need to intensify private sector capital mobilisation for inclusive and green development.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU