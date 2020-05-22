Suspension of labour laws: Centre objects to states' Ordinance plan

The Union labour and employment ministry is not in favour of the plans by some state governments to temporarily abolish most of the labour laws through the Ordinance route. “It doesn’t seem right,” a senior labour ministry official said, when asked about the Ordinances proposed by the governments of Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat. “How can an Ordinance abolish labour laws in a state? It’s not merely about labour laws but also about labour rights.

Who will benefit if the industrial dispute mechanism is abolished?” the official added, requesting ...