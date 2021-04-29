T V Somanathan named finance secy in place of Ajay Bhushan Pandey

-
-
Expenditure Secretary T V Somanathan has been appointed as the finance secretary, a government order said.
"Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has approved designating T V Somanathan, Secretary, Department of Expenditure, Ministry of Finance as Finance Secretary," the order said.
Somanathan, a 1987 batch IAS officer of Tamil Nadu cadre, will take charge as the finance secretary, a position earlier held by Ajay Bhushan Pandey who superannuated in February.
