Need greater synergy among skill development schemes of ministries: Pradhan
Business Standard

Tamil Nadu Cabinet gives nod to industrial projects worth Rs 15,610 crore

The State, he said, had obtained substantial investments for numerous projects down South and is likely to obtain more

Topics
Tamil Nadu | Industrial growth

Press Trust of India  |  Chennai 

The Cabinet meeting, chaired by Chief Minister M K Stalin, was held today ahead of the Assembly session beginning on January 9 with the customary address by Governor R N Ravi

The Tamil Nadu Cabinet on Wednesday approved industrial projects to the tune of Rs 15,610.43 crore, said Industries Minister Thangam Thenarasu on Wednesday.

The projects involved electric vehicle-manufacturing, cell-manufacturing plant, automobile, wireless technology, oxygen plant, and textiles, said the Minister.

"The projects are spread across the State and will come up in the districts of Krishnagiri, Theni, Pudukottai, and in suburban Chennai," he told reporters here.

The State, he said, had obtained substantial investments for numerous projects down South and is likely to obtain more.

"There's fair chance for investment in industrial units when the spaceport project comes up in Kulasekharapatnam (Thoothukudi district). Also, the industrial parks at Sriperumbudur and Oragadam, near Chennai, are likely to get further investment once the proposed greenfield international airport project takes off in Parandur," he said. As many as 8,726 people would be provided jobs through the proposed ventures, he added

The Cabinet meeting, chaired by Chief Minister M K Stalin, was held today ahead of the Assembly session beginning on January 9 with the customary address by Governor R N Ravi.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Wed, January 04 2023. 21:20 IST

