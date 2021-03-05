Technology hiring consistently above pre-pandemic levels: Report

-
ALSO READ
Payments by end-users to foreign software firms not taxable as royalty: SC
HCL Technologies targeting to hire 1,000 employees at Nagpur facility
Infosys took journey to become 'Live Enterprise' 3 yrs ago: Nandan Nilekani
Infosys McCamish acquires underwriting platform from STEP Solutions
Artificial Intelligence to transform businesses: Infosys President Joshi
-
As digitisation has increased in the country due to the pandemic, a report has showed that hiring in technology roles between April 2020 and January 2021 was consistently above pre-COVID-19 levels, peaking in November 2020.
Job postings for technology-related positions in India rose 13 per cent in January from a year ago, according to a report by global job site Indeed.
While hiring in tech roles between April 2020 and January 2021 was consistently above pre-pandemic levels, peaking 17 per cent in November 2020, it added.
The report is based on data of job listings on Indeed platform from January 2020 till January 2021.
Indeed.com Managing Director Sashi Kumar noted, "With the pandemic necessitating 'remote working' and more technology-based business operations, organisations have had to ramp up their tech hiring to support this transition."
He added that this is reflected in the company's data, which shows a steady upward shift. "We believe that digitisation and 'virtual' operations will continue to increase in the near future, creating a strong demand for tech-related jobs across sectors."
The top-10 fastest-rising tech jobs in India are led by application developer followed by IT security specialist, salesforce developer, site reliability engineer and cloud engineer.
Jobs for business intelligence developer, SAP consultant, senior quality assurance engineer, technical consultant and automation engineer also saw traction during this period, it said.
Hiring for tech roles was primarily driven by information technology, IT-enabled services, financial services, e-commerce and consulting sectors, it added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU