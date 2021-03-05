India's forex reserves increase by $689 million to $584.55 billion

-
ALSO READ
Forex reserves down by $249 million to $583.697 billion
With $590 bn forex reserves in kitty, India now 'net creditor': MoS Thakur
Foreign exchange reserves decline by $290 million to $580.84 billion
Foreign exchange reserves decline by $6.24 billion to $583.94 billion
RBI remains net purchaser of US dollar in November, buys $10.261 bn
-
India's forex reserves increased for the second consecutive week, touching USD 584.554 billion as of February 26, up by USD 689 million, the Reserve Bank said on Friday.
The overall reserves had increased by USD 169 million to USD 583.865 billion in the previous reporting week. The reserves, which have been steadily increasing over the last few months, had touched an all-time high at USD 590.185 billion for the week ended January 29 this year.
For the week ended February 26, the core currency assets the largest component of the overall reserves - rose by USD 509 million to USD 542.615 billion, the RBI said.
Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves.
Gold reserves increased by USD 172 million to USD 35.421 billion during the reporting week, the apex bank data showed.
The special drawing rights (SDRs) with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) rose by USD 9 million to USD 1.517 billion in the reporting week, it said.
The country's reserve position with the IMF declined marginally to USD 5.001 billion in the reporting week, the data showed.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU