Telecom minister Vaishnaw pitches for deployment of made-in-India products

"We are committed to reduce regulation...that the industry feels committed towards investments," Vaishnaw said

Press Trust of India 

Ashwini Vaishnaw
Ashwini Vaishnaw (Photo: PTI)

Speaking at the inaugural session of 'India - Telecom 2022', Telecom minister Ashwini Vaishnaw pitched for adoption of products that are designed and made in India, as he affirmed the government's resolve to improve ease of doing business. "We are committed to reduce regulation...that the industry feels committed towards investments," Vaishnaw said.

"These will bring better quality, (are) more economic, and also they would be at a level of technology which is very contemporary... which is going to meet the expectations of the customers of telecom networks.”. India has emerged as a major hub for electronics manufacturing, and the sector is pegged at about $75 billion, the minister noted.

First Published: Tue, February 08 2022. 23:36 IST

