Telecom operators likely to get 16 years to pay for 5G spectrum

The Union government is examining the feasibility of allowing telecom operators an easier staggered payment route for the upcoming 5G spectrum auction in view of the financial stress in the sector.

Preliminary discussions suggest the Centre is looking at bringing down the upfront payment amount to as low as 5 to 10 per cent of the value of the spectrum a telco buys at the auction. The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) is considering this payment method after the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) stuck to its recommended reserve price of Rs 492 crore per MHz for the 5G ...