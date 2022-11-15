JUST IN
India has potential to produce sustainable aviation fuel: IATA executive
Tell Centre to help speed up eco-sensitive zone proceedings: CM to MPs

Ahead of winter session of Parliament, Kerala CM urged MPs from the State to seek Centre's intervention on various issues, including expediting proceedings in the SC regarding the eco sensitive zone

Topics
Kerala | Parliament winter session | Supreme Court

Press Trust of India  |  Thiruvananthapuram 

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. Photo: ANI
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. Photo: ANI

Ahead of the winter session of Parliament, Chief Minister of Kerala Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday held a meeting of MPs from the State and asked them to seek Centre's intervention on various issues, including expediting proceedings in the Supreme Court regarding the eco sensitive zone (ESZ).

As the Centre and the State government have moved review pleas against the court decision in June this year directing that a buffer zone of one kilometre be maintained around forests and sanctuaries, the Chief Minister requested the MPs to urge the Central government to take steps for expediting the proceedings.

At the meeting, it was decided that the Centre should be urged to approve proposals submitted to it for excluding residential areas and agricultural fields from the zone, said a statement from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO). Also, Centre should be urged to enact a legislation, if necessary, considering the demand of States like Kerala on the matter, the statement said.

The MPs were requested to take immediate steps to sanction money, as a project allocation or special fund by the Centre to mitigate human-wildlife conflict, it said. They were asked to urge the Centre withdraw the move to make Hindi language compulsory, said the statement.

The other issues on which the Centre's intervention should be sought are: an additional 109 densely populated panchayats of Kerala in the CRZ-2 category; making Nemom coaching terminal a reality; allowing foreign companies to start service from Kannur International Airport by permitting point of call and taking advantage of the open skies policy with ASEAN.

The winter session of Parliament is likely to begin in the first week of December and conclude that month-end, according to sources. A decision on the dates would be taken by the Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs, they said.

First Published: Tue, November 15 2022. 23:16 IST

