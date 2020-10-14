Temporary impact on investment flow to India due to govt curbs: CEA

-
ALSO READ
Indian start-ups funded by Chinese investors hit Great Wall of uncertainty
India's economic fundamentals demand a much better rating: CEA Subramanian
CEA Subramanian says V-shaped recovery possible if Covid-19 contained
India reeling under 'Modi-made disasters': Rahul on economic slowdown
Bigger reforms coming, we'll see a V-shaped recovery: CEA Subramanian
-
There will be a temporary impact on investment flow to start-ups due to the curbs imposed by the government to stop opportunistic takeover by firms from countries with which India has border tensions, Chief Economic Adviser K V Subramanian said on Wednesday.
According to a Press Note 3 issued by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) in April, a company or an individual from a country that shares land border with India can invest in any sector here only after getting government approval.
The decision has bearing on foreign investments from countries like China and Hong Kong.
Speaking at a virtual event organized by FICCI, Subramanian said investment, both direct and indirect, coming from countries, especially with which India has border tensions, needs to be scrutinised.
As a result, he said, "There will be some impact on start-up funding in the short run, but I do think that space will get filled by a large number of private equity (PE) companies from other countries."
He was replying to a question on if Press Note 3 will have any impact on investment flow from Hong Kong.
PE firms from other countries are interested in participating in the start-up ecosystem, he said, adding that "I expect this impact to be temporary".
India received FDI worth USD 2.34 billion (Rs 14,846 crore) from China between April 2000 and December 2019.
Speaking on insolvency and bankruptcy process, Subramanian said the ecosystem of creative destruction is important for any economy.
"IBC (Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code) process is an evolving process and there is still scope for making it more efficient,"he said.
He said there are some important market failures in creative destruction which need to be focused on to bring in greater efficiency.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU