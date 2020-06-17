Indian startups banking on Chinese investors likely to feel the heat

Chinese investments into Indian are expected to face major hurdles as Indo-China tensions escalate. With both the countries locked in a tense military and diplomatic stand-off, the Indian government is expected to increase the level of scrutiny of investments coming from China, both directly and indirectly.

According to experts and industry insiders, this would have a huge impact on new investments by Chinese players in such as Paytm, Ola, Bigbasket, Byju's, Dream11, MakeMyTrip and Swiggy when they go for follow up funding. such as Alibaba, Tencent and Xiaomi are quite active in the Indian startup space, and have together invested billions of dollars.

“With the latest escalation, my apprehension is that investments into sensitive sectors may be subject to deeper inspection by the government,” said Atul Pandey, a partner at law firm Khaitan & Co.

Analysts said, firms and looking to raise further funding from Chinese investors, both existing and new ones, may be well advised to look at alternate sources for bridge funding, till the normalisation of political ties.

The government had recently made a change in foreign direct investment (FDI) policy and imposed strict measures to curb opportunistic takeovers due to Covid-19 crisis and had introduced a pre-clearance mechanism on investments from China.





“The government is keenly scrutinising all existing applications involving investments from China (and potentially Hong Kong),” said Pandey, who has been regularly interacting with various private equity funds and investors from China whose investments have been affected by this move. Pandey said, he had also assisted various clients in filing necessary applications with the government seeking its approval and had been advising them to adopt a “wait and watch” approach. Officially, there hasn't been any change in the Indian stance since Press Note 3 came out in April 2020.

“There is no dividing line between government and private business in China. If there is Chinese investment in sectors such as media, social media or fintech, they will be in a position to spread disinformation or misuse sensitive data for other purposes. Therefore, monitoring of such investments is needed,” said Amit Bhandari, fellow, Energy and Environment Studies at foreign policy think tank Gateway House.

According to Sumit Kochar, corporate lawyer and partner at advisory firm Dolce Vita Trustees, Chinese have pumped investments in Indian unicorns like Paytm, Snapdeal, Swiggy, Ola, Zomato and many soon to become unicorns which possess commercial and personal data of millions of Indian users. Although exposing or using the data for any illicit means may have serious implications according to Indian laws, Kochar is of the view that Chinese firms may try to “grab the sensitive data which these firms are holding in order to retaliate through various creative measures”.



On Wednesday evening, it was reported that Indian intelligence agencies had asked the government to block or advise people to stop using 52 mobile applications linked to China, over safety concerns. It was also said that the apps ended up transferring a large amount of data outside India. The list of such applications included video conferencing app Zoom, short-video app TikTok, UC Browser and file-sharing app Shareit.

In India, Chinese tech giants and venture capital funds have become the primary vehicle for investments – largely in tech start-ups. This is different from other emerging markets where Chinese investments are mostly in physical infrastructure. According to Gateway House, even though Chinese FDI into India is at $6.2 billion, its impact is already outsized given the increasing penetration of technology in India. Analysts believe that the deal flows into the country have already been impacted due to the recent changes in India’s new FDI policy.

“The Chinese venture capital investors are (becoming) increasingly anxious and in some cases even withdrawing term sheets that were on the table. The present escalation at the border further complicates things for Indian start-ups,” said Salman Waris, managing partner at New Delhi-based specialist technology law firm TechLegis Advocates & Solicitors.

Start-ups, looking to raise capital from would now need to re-work their strategies from scratch (due to FDI restrictions) which will cost them time and money.

“This coupled with the fall in the basket of investors to choose from and the uncertainty with regards to the availability of venture capital, Indian are now deferring IPO plans, enforcing pay cuts, implementing furloughs, cutting investment round sizes and accepting unfavourable bridge rounds with compressed valuations,” added Waris.

N Raja Sujith, partner and head of South India at law firm Majmudar & Partners is of the view that one needs to be mindful of the fact that are still not barred from investing in Indian “No doubt, it adds a new layer of regulatory uncertainty for Chinese investments in India. However, genuine investments will continue to thrive,” said Sujith.

The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT), which represents 70 million traders, on Wednesday urged the government to take certain immediate steps like cancelling Chinese contracts and making rules for withdrawing investment by Chinese companies into Indian startups and corporations. “Various Indian startups like Paytm, udaan, BigBasket, Milk Basket, Flipkart, Swiggy to name a few, have become Indian giants riding on Chinese money. It is nothing but a sinister design of China to capture the Indian retail markets completely,” said Praveen Khandelwal, the National Secretary General of CAIT.