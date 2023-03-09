JUST IN
Business Standard

The spectre of coal over climate change as electricity demand soars

Record summer heat has sent electricity demand soaring. Despite the focus on renewables, thermal power will meet additional demand, sending sustainability targets for a toss

Topics
Coal  | Climate Change | electricity demands

S Dinakar 

Summers last a decade in the Game of Thrones, now in its final season, against a three-month Indian summer. But the Starks and the Lannisters did not use air-conditioning to cool their mansions. Not so the case here.

Read our full coverage on Coal

First Published: Thu, March 09 2023. 17:40 IST

