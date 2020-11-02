TN govt announces Deepavali bonus worth Rs 210 cr to over 291,000 employees

-
The Tamil Nadu government on Monday
announced Deepavali bonus to the tune of Rs 210.48 crore to the PSU employees in the state, despite a dip in the operating income of many companies due to non-operation of public transport and factories due to the COVID-19 lockdown.
The move would benefit over 2.91 lakh employees, an official release here said.
Group 'C' and 'D' category workers and employees working in all profit/loss-making public sector undertakings will be given a bonus of 8.33 per cent and an ex-gratia of 1.67 per cent.
Eligible permanent workers will receive a bonus and ex- gratia of Rs. 8,400 each. The governments gesture will enable workers of PSUs to celebrate the festival in a dignified and special way, the release said.
"The employees' toil plays an important role in accelerating the countrys economic growth. It is through their hard work that the country is achieving excellent economic growth," it said.
The implementation of the COVID19-induced lockdown across the country to reduce the impact of the virus has affected the functioning of all business entities, including state PSUs and statutory boards, the release said.
Particularly the labour-intensive government agencies such as the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation, the Tamil Nadu Electricity Generating and Distribution Corporation, Tamil Nadu Consumer Goods Corporation, the Tamil Nadu Tea Plantation Corporation and several others have been affected.
Since the last six months, the operating income of the above companies has come down due to non-operation of public transport and factories.
"Despite this, all workers were paid full monthly wages in the interest of their families," the release added.
