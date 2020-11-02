1,000 SME mfg units set up under PMEGP in Kargil, Leh since 2017-18: KVIC

-
ALSO READ
KVIC appoints Fashion Design Council Chairman Sunil Sethi as advisor
Covid-19: Indian Red Cross Society to buy 180,000 face masks from KVIC
Approval of projects under PMEGP scheme rises 44% between April-August
Payment of advance does not create lien over supplier's assets: Expert
Courier SMEs' cup of woe spills over, shows CRISIL SME Tracker
-
The Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) on Monday said it has set up nearly 1,000 different small and medium manufacturing units under the Prime Minister's Employment Generation Programme in the Himalayan terrains of Kargil and Leh since 2017-18, creating over 8,200 jobs for local youth.
The KVIC has released margin money to the tune of Rs 32.35 crore since 2017-18 to support these units, it stated.
The commission said it has supported cement blocks manufacturing to iron and steel items, automobile repair workshops, tailoring units, wooden furniture manufacturing units, wood carving units, cyber cafe, beauty parlours and manufacturing of gold jewellery etc, thus enabling the locals to earn respectable livelihood.
"Even during the first six months of 2020-21, which has been marred by the COVID-19 lockdown, KVIC helped locals to set up 26 new projects in Kargil and 24 new projects in Leh in different sectors that created 350 jobs in the two regions," it added.
Notably, KVIC is the nodal implementing agency for the PMEGP scheme.
"From 2017-18 to 2020-21 (up to September 30), KVIC established 802 projects in Kargil and 191 projects in Leh region creating 6,781 jobs in Kargil and 1,421 jobs in Leh, respectively. While KVIC disbursed Rs 26.67 crore as margin money for these projects in Kargil, it disbursed Rs 5.68 crore in the Leh region during this period," KVIC stated.
The development of Leh-Ladakh region has been the prime objective of the central government. Special thrust has been given on creation of local employment in the region ever since its bifurcation from Jammu and Kashmir in 2019.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU