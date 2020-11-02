1,000 SME mfg units set up under PMEGP in Kargil, Leh since 2017-18: KVIC

The Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) on Monday said it has set up nearly 1,000 different small and medium manufacturing units under the Prime Minister's Employment Generation Programme in the Himalayan terrains of Kargil and Leh since 2017-18, creating over 8,200 jobs for local youth.

The KVIC has released margin money to the tune of Rs 32.35 crore since 2017-18 to support these units, it stated.

The commission said it has supported cement blocks manufacturing to iron and steel items, automobile repair workshops, tailoring units, wooden furniture manufacturing units, wood carving units, cyber cafe, beauty parlours and manufacturing of gold jewellery etc, thus enabling the locals to earn respectable livelihood.

"Even during the first six months of 2020-21, which has been marred by the COVID-19 lockdown, KVIC helped locals to set up 26 new projects in Kargil and 24 new projects in Leh in different sectors that created 350 jobs in the two regions," it added.

Notably, KVIC is the nodal implementing agency for the PMEGP scheme.

"From 2017-18 to 2020-21 (up to September 30), KVIC established 802 projects in Kargil and 191 projects in Leh region creating 6,781 jobs in Kargil and 1,421 jobs in Leh, respectively. While KVIC disbursed Rs 26.67 crore as margin money for these projects in Kargil, it disbursed Rs 5.68 crore in the Leh region during this period," KVIC stated.

The development of Leh-Ladakh region has been the prime objective of the central government. Special thrust has been given on creation of local employment in the region ever since its bifurcation from Jammu and Kashmir in 2019.

