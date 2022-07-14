Top headlines: 5G spectrum auction, economic growth projection, and more

auction may fetch over Rs 1 trillion, say analysts

The country’s two leading telecom operators, Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel, are expected to spend between Rs 62,000-Rs 80,000 crore collectively in the upcoming auction to buy predominantly in the 3.5 GHz and millimetre bands, depending on the formula for bidding that they eventually finalise, say sources in the know. Read More

India's crypto exchanges flouted KYC, money laundering norms: ED

India’s top (crypto) exchanges have facilitated transactions from other countries, including the US, Brazil, and Germany, on their platform without complying with know-your-customer (KYC) regulations and anti-money laundering (AML) norms as prescribed under the foreign exchange (forex) rules, reveals the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED’s) latest probe findings. Read More

Air safety: India sees eight aviation accidents every year on average

India sees eight aviation accidents every year on average, but most don’t involve scheduled airlines. Non-scheduled operators, which include chartered and company flights, account for 39.3 per cent of 56 accidents in the last seven years, according to Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) data from 2014 to 2020, the latest year with numbers available from the Civil Aviation Statistics Handbook. Read More

projected to grow 7.1-7.6% in current fiscal: Report

is projected to grow 7.17.6 per cent in the current financial year despite shifting geopolitical realities across the world, a report said on Wednesday. Read More

I-T Dept alleges business, tax irregularities against Dolo-650 maker

The on Wednesday accused the makers of the widely-known Dolo-650 medicine tablet of indulging in "unethical practices" and distributing freebies of about Rs 1,000 crore to doctors and medical professionals in exchange for promoting products made by the pharmaceutical group. Read More