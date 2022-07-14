Top headlines: 5G spectrum auction, economic growth projection, and more

-
ALSO READ
What exactly is cryptocurrency and how it works?
Decks cleared for 5G auction but will you enjoy the benefits anytime soon?
Air India fined Rs 10L by DGCA for not compensating flyer denied boarding
IPL Mega Auction 2022 Live Streaming: When and where to watch, time & venue
5G spectrum auction may fetch over Rs 1 trillion, say analysts
-
5G spectrum auction may fetch over Rs 1 trillion, say analysts
The country’s two leading telecom operators, Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel, are expected to spend between Rs 62,000-Rs 80,000 crore collectively in the upcoming auction to buy predominantly 5G spectrum in the 3.5 GHz and millimetre bands, depending on the formula for bidding that they eventually finalise, say sources in the know. Read More
India's crypto exchanges flouted KYC, money laundering norms: ED
India’s top cryptocurrency (crypto) exchanges have facilitated transactions from other countries, including the US, Brazil, and Germany, on their platform without complying with know-your-customer (KYC) regulations and anti-money laundering (AML) norms as prescribed under the foreign exchange (forex) rules, reveals the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED’s) latest probe findings. Read More
Air safety: India sees eight aviation accidents every year on average
India sees eight aviation accidents every year on average, but most don’t involve scheduled airlines. Non-scheduled operators, which include chartered and company flights, account for 39.3 per cent of 56 accidents in the last seven years, according to Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) data from 2014 to 2020, the latest year with numbers available from the Civil Aviation Statistics Handbook. Read More
Indian economy projected to grow 7.1-7.6% in current fiscal: Report
Indian economy is projected to grow 7.17.6 per cent in the current financial year despite shifting geopolitical realities across the world, a report said on Wednesday. Read More
I-T Dept alleges business, tax irregularities against Dolo-650 maker
The CBDT on Wednesday accused the makers of the widely-known Dolo-650 medicine tablet of indulging in "unethical practices" and distributing freebies of about Rs 1,000 crore to doctors and medical professionals in exchange for promoting products made by the pharmaceutical group. Read More
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU