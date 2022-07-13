Indian economy projected to grow 7.1-7.6% in current fiscal: Report

-
ALSO READ
Economic Survey 2021-22: India's agile fiscal policy response
India aims to keep FY23 fiscal deficit at last year's level: Report
Govt has no plan for additional borrowing to manage fiscal deficit: Report
Steel prices likely to fall to Rs 60,000/tonne by March: CRISIL report
Online retail spending in India to grow six-fold to $300 bn by 2030: Report
-
Indian economy is projected to grow 7.17.6 per cent in the current financial year despite shifting geopolitical realities across the world, a report said on Wednesday.
In its India's economic outlook - July 2022 report, leading consultancy Deloitte India said that as 2021 was coming to a close, there was optimism in the air but the optimism received a jolt early this year as a wave of Omicron infections swept through the country and Russia's invasion of Ukraine happened in February.
"These events aggravated the pre-existing challenges such as surging inflation, supply shortages, and shifting geopolitical realities across the world with no definite end in sight.
"And the subsequent confluence of headwinds such as surging commodity prices and disruption in trade and financial transactions quickly deteriorated economic fundamentals that were trending up a few months back," the report said.
Rising commodity prices, surging inflation, supply shortages, and shifting geopolitical realities across the world weigh on the growth outlook. Still, India will likely reign as the world's fastest-growing economy, it noted.
"India is expected to grow by 7.17.6 per cent in 202223 and 66.7 per cent in 202324. This will ensure that India reigns as the world's fastest-growing economy over the next few years, driving world growth," the report said.
Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has projected a GDP growth of 7.2 per cent for the current fiscal ending March 2023.
Deloitte India said that it expects inflation and supply chain disruptions to remain entrenched for some time.
The domestic currency will likely recover some lost ground against the US dollar, but not before early next year. India's relatively strong recovery and the global slowdown will improve INR's strength, it added.
The rupee depreciated by 3 paise to close at a record low of 79.62 (provisional) against the US currency on Wednesday.
"The desire of global businesses to look for more resilient and cost-effective investment and export destinations during difficult times, among other factors, could work in India's favour," Rumki Majumdar, Economist at Deloitte India, said.
The report also said that uncertainties in the global business ecosystem will pose significant risks.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU