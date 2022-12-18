JUST IN
WhatsApp working on a redesigned 'kept messages' feature on Android
Fire-Boltt eyes 5 times business growth in FY23, to scale up smartwatches
Multiple algorithms will guide Twitter users on their timelines: Elon Musk
WhatsApp rolls out feature to turn off call alerts on Windows beta
Microsoft redesigns Skype with new themes, colour options and bug fixes
Google's client-side encryption for Gmail enters beta
Experts warn risks from unknown links as spyware infests social media
Google Chrome introduces feature to give price drop notifications
Google enables Matter on Home, Nest, and Android devices: Details here
Linux Foundation partners with tech giants take to compete Google Maps
You are here: Home » Technology Â» News
WhatsApp working on a redesigned 'kept messages' feature on Android
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Online gaming policy may mandate age gating mechanism for real-money games

MeitY could also call for formation of a self-regulatory organisation; policy release likely in 2-3 weeks

Topics
online gaming | Gaming | gaming industry

Sourabh Lele  |  New Delhi 

Gaming, games, online, tech
Photo: Bloomberg

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology is close to finalising the policy to regulate online gaming, which is likely to mandate an age verification mechanism and know-your-customer (KYC) norms for all real-money games in the country, sources said.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on online gaming

First Published: Sun, December 18 2022. 16:59 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU