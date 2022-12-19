Elon Musk asks Twitter users to vote to decide if he should step down

Elon Musk, under fire for recent policy changes at Inc., is asking users to vote on whether he should step down as head of the site.

The billionaire owner of and chief executive officer of Tesla Inc. will abide by the results of the poll, he pledged in a tweet Sunday. Musk also said that going forward he will hold votes on major policy changes.

Should I step down as head of I will abide by the results of this poll. — (@elonmusk) December 18, 2022

Since his takeover of Twitter, Musk has weathered criticism for his sweeping changes at the social network — such as firing more than half its staff and bringing back previously barred accounts — as well as calls to refocus on Tesla, whose share price has been plummeting. Since reluctantly completing the Twitter acquisition at the end of October, he has spent much of his time on the social service itself.

He was posting late into the night Thursday after tangling with journalists, Twitter’s most engaged and active contributors. The company banned a number of them from major publications like the Washington Post and CNN, alleging they were doxxing his location. The move incurred condemnation from the likes of the American Civil Liberties Union and even the United Nations, who called it a “dangerous precedent.”



Going forward, there will be a vote for major policy changes. My apologies. Won’t happen again. — (@elonmusk) December 18, 2022

Over the weekend, Twitter also announced a policy change whereby it will bar accounts “created solely” to promote competing social networks. That decision led to the suspension of at least one prominent account, prompting Musk to say he’ll adjust the policy mere hours after its introduction. His remaking of Twitter’s rules on the fly has also sparked discontent among users and advertisers, leading to unpredictability about the content that can and cannot be posted.

On Sunday, Musk apologized and said he’ll conduct votes on major policy changes. Three minutes later he published the poll asking if he should step down. With 10 hours left and 4.3 million votes cast, 58% of polled users have said yes.