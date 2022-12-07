Top Headlines: Vi's fundraising on hold, trade settlement in rupee & more

Vodafone Idea's put on hold as govt delays equity call



Vodafone Idea’s (Vi’s) search for a lifeline has turned longer and tougher even as it continues to lose customers and delay vendor payments. Vi’s much-needed Rs 1,600-crore plan got stuck due to the government’s silence on picking up a proposed 33 per cent equity in the financially stressed telco. Read more

Trade settlement in rupee: Govt, devise country-specific plan



The central government and the have devised a country-specific plan towards implementation of overseas trade in rupee, people aware of the matter said. Read more

Transactions in CBDC pilots gather pace, all minor glitches fixed swiftly



Transactions gained momentum in the pilots for the central bank digital currency (CBDC), with the wholesale segment (CBDC-W) averaging Rs 325 crore worth of deals per day in November, while in the retail segment (CBDC-R), the (RBI) created Rs 3-crore digital currencies in the first two days of the pilot. Read more

Govt clarifies foreign funds can own over 51% stake in IDBI Bank



The government on Tuesday said it will allow a consortium of foreign funds and investment companies to own over 51 per cent in IDBI bank, clarifying that foreign ownership criteria was for new private banks and were not applicable on existing ones. Read more

30% edible oil consumption in a year from GM sources, say experts



Around 30 per cent of India’s estimated annual consumption of edible oil comes from sources, which are directly or indirectly produced from genetically-modified (GM) crops. Read more