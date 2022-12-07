Top Headlines: Vi's fundraising on hold, trade settlement in rupee & more

-
ALSO READ
Neighbours, Russia can help convert 16.38% of India's trade into rupees
IDBI Bank net profit jumps 46% to Rs 828.09 crore in Sept quarter
India pushes for settlement of international trade in rupee with Sudan
IDBI Bank's Q1 net rises 25% to Rs 756 cr as provisions, contingencies dip
Vodafone Idea zooms 9% on heavy volumes, hits highest level since May
-
Vodafone Idea's fundraising put on hold as govt delays equity call
Vodafone Idea’s (Vi’s) search for a lifeline has turned longer and tougher even as it continues to lose customers and delay vendor payments. Vi’s much-needed Rs 1,600-crore fundraising plan got stuck due to the government’s silence on picking up a proposed 33 per cent equity in the financially stressed telco. Read more
Trade settlement in rupee: Govt, RBI devise country-specific plan
The central government and the Reserve Bank of India have devised a country-specific plan towards implementation of overseas trade in rupee, people aware of the matter said. Read more
Transactions in CBDC pilots gather pace, all minor glitches fixed swiftly
Transactions gained momentum in the pilots for the central bank digital currency (CBDC), with the wholesale segment (CBDC-W) averaging Rs 325 crore worth of deals per day in November, while in the retail segment (CBDC-R), the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) created Rs 3-crore digital currencies in the first two days of the pilot. Read more
Govt clarifies foreign funds can own over 51% stake in IDBI Bank
The government on Tuesday said it will allow a consortium of foreign funds and investment companies to own over 51 per cent in IDBI bank, clarifying that foreign ownership criteria was for new private banks and were not applicable on existing ones. Read more
30% edible oil consumption in a year from GM sources, say experts
Around 30 per cent of India’s estimated annual consumption of edible oil comes from sources, which are directly or indirectly produced from genetically-modified (GM) crops. Read more
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Wed, December 07 2022. 07:38 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU