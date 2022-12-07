Top Headlines: Vi's fundraising on hold, trade settlement in rupee & more

JUST IN
Vodafone Idea
Viâ€™s much-needed Rs 1,600-crore fundraising plan got stuck due to the governmentâ€™s silence on picking up a proposed 33 per cent equity

Vodafone Idea's fundraising put on hold as govt delays equity call

Vodafone Idea’s (Vi’s) search for a lifeline has turned longer and tougher even as it continues to lose customers and delay vendor payments. Vi’s much-needed Rs 1,600-crore fundraising plan got stuck due to the government’s silence on picking up a proposed 33 per cent equity in the financially stressed telco. Read more


Trade settlement in rupee: Govt, RBI devise country-specific plan

The central government and the Reserve Bank of India have devised a country-specific plan towards implementation of overseas trade in rupee, people aware of the matter said. Read more


Transactions in CBDC pilots gather pace, all minor glitches fixed swiftly

Transactions gained momentum in the pilots for the central bank digital currency (CBDC), with the wholesale segment (CBDC-W) averaging Rs 325 crore worth of deals per day in November, while in the retail segment (CBDC-R), the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) created Rs 3-crore digital currencies in the first two days of the pilot. Read more


Govt clarifies foreign funds can own over 51% stake in IDBI Bank

The government on Tuesday said it will allow a consortium of foreign funds and investment companies to own over 51 per cent in IDBI bank, clarifying that foreign ownership criteria was for new private banks and were not applicable on existing ones. Read more


30% edible oil consumption in a year from GM sources, say experts

Around 30 per cent of India’s estimated annual consumption of edible oil comes from sources, which are directly or indirectly produced from genetically-modified (GM) crops. Read more

