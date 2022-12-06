JUST IN
Business Standard

Trade settlement in rupee: Govt, RBI devise country-specific plan

To start with, a small number of banks will be allowed to manage cross-border transactions in domestic currency with a particular country

Topics
central government | RBI | Rupee

Shreya Nandi  |  New Delhi 

Indian rupee
Photo: Bloomberg

The central government and the Reserve Bank of India have devised a country-specific plan towards implementation of overseas trade in rupee, people aware of the matter said.

First Published: Tue, December 06 2022. 21:16 IST

