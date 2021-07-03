Toll collection in June rises to Rs 2,576 crore as states ease curbs: NHAI

-
With the easing of lockdown in most states and rise in the traffic movement on the highways, toll collection in June 2021 increased to Rs 2,576.28 crore, 21 per cent higher than Rs 2,125.16 crore collected in May this year, NHAI said on Friday.
The National Highway Authority of India in a statement said toll collection across the country through FASTag touched Rs 103.54 crore, with 6.3 million transactions on July 1.
Electronic toll collection through FASTag is operational at 780 active toll plazas across the country, it added. According to NHAI, with around 34.8 million users, FASTag penetration across the country is at around 96 per cent and many toll plazas having 99 per cent penetration.
According to an estimate, FASTag will save around Rs 20,000 crore per year on fuel, which will save precious foreign exchange and help the environment as well, the statement said.
