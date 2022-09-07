Top headlines:Adani to build 3 giga factories; FM says inflation manageable

approves policy on long-term leasing of Railways' land

The on Wednesday approved a policy for long-term leasing of railway land for the PM Gati Shakti programme, which the government said will help set up 300 cargo terminals and generate 125,000 jobs.

The new policy will help provide land lease for a longer period of up to 35 years as against five years at present, Union Minister Anurag Thakur told the media after the cabinet meeting.

Adani to build 3 giga factories in India as part of $70 bn green investment

Asia's richest man on Wednesday said his ports-to-power conglomerate will build three giga factories for manufacturing solar modules, wind turbines, and hydrogen electrolyzers as part of a USD 70 billion investment in clean energy by 2030.

Adani group is stepping up investments across the green energy value chain as it aims to become the world's top renewable energy producer by 2030.

India keen to strengthen partnership with Russia on Arctic subjects: PM

India is keen to strengthen its partnership with Russia on Arctic subjects and there is immense scope for cooperation in the field of energy as well, Prime Minister said on Wednesday.

In an online plenary session address at the Eastern Economic Forum, being organised in the Russian city of Vladivostok and also attended by Russian President Vladimir Putin, Modi also said India has been emphasising the need to adopt the path of diplomacy and dialogue since the beginning of the Ukraine conflict and it supports all peaceful efforts to end the conflict.

Inflation has eased to manageable level, says Finance Minister Sitharaman

Finance Minister on Wednesday said the country's economic growth remains a priority for the government, as inflation has come down to a manageable level.

Job creation and equitable distribution of wealth remain the other focus areas, she said at India Ideas Summit here.