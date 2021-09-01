Top headlines: Aug GST collection Rs 1.12 trn; AU SFB clears air on exits

-
GST collection in August at over Rs 1.12 trillion: Govt
GST revenue remained above Rs 1 trillion-mark for the second straight month in August at over Rs 1.12 trillion, 30 per cent higher than the collection in the year-ago period, the finance ministry said on Wednesday.
The mop up in August is, however, lower than Rs 1.16 trillion collected in July 2021. Read more
Top-level exits: AU SFB says 'nothing to hide' on disclosure issues
Jaipur-based AU Small Finance Bank (AU Bank) on Wednesday tried to allay concerns of investors and depositors with regard to top-level resignations in recent months, saying that it is a "simple HR issue" that the company management is trying to resolve.
Concerns were raised over transparency issues as there has been a lag on part of the bank to make disclosure about the top-level resignations. Read more
India to offer indemnity to Air India bidder over Cairn claim: Report
India is set to absolve bidders for its loss-making flag carrier from any liability arising out of a lawsuit filed by Cairn Energy Plc, which has claimed the state-run airline’s assets over a long-running tax dispute with the government, according to people familiar with the matter.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s administration will offer so-called indemnity to the financial bidders of Air India Ltd., which the government has repeatedly tried to sell without success, the people said, asking not to be identified as the matter is confidential. Read more
Maruti reports 5% increase in total sales at 130,699 units in August
The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (MSIL) on Wednesday reported a 5 per cent increase in total sales at 1,30,699 units in August 2021, amid electronic components shortage.
The company had sold 1,24,624 units in the same month last year, Maruti Suzuki India (MSIL) said in a statement. Read more
