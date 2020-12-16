Top headlines: Bitcoin rally, Covid-19 vaccine, Burger King debut, and more

-
Apple starts manufacturing flagship iPhone 11 model at Chennai plant
Here is why Burger King wants you to order from McDonald's
Burger King India vs McDonald's: A new appetite for stock markets
Govt's mobile manufacturing booster plan: Will iPhone get cheaper in India?
In pictures: The Journey of Apple's 'Made-in-India iPhone'
As bitcoin rally roars, Indian banks look to cash in on opportunities
Bitcoin’s rally in 2020, rising 1.5 times so far this year, has piqued investors’ and financial services providers’ interest. And Indian banks are taking note as the crypto currency nears its all-time high of $20,000. Read More
Reserve Bank of India unlikely to let rupee appreciate much: Experts
A deluge of foreign fund inflow in India’s equity markets is getting mopped up by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), swelling its reserves and preventing rupee from appreciating. Read More
Wistron in troubled waters: Apple steps in, no change in 2021 schedule
Apple is leaving nothing to chance after its long-term supplier Wistron got itself into troubled waters. From making adequate security arrangements at all its manufacturing locations across India, to drawing a long-term labour supply contract with the authorities, the iPhone and MacBook maker has rushed in an army of mediators to nip the crises in the bud. Read More
Small firms see sharp decline in staff costs amid Covid-19 pandemic
The pandemic has dealt a bigger blow to smaller firms and their employees than it has done to bigger companies. The sharp decline in sales and revenue in the first half of 2020-21 has forced smaller companies to cut operating costs, especially employee costs, far more than their bigger peers have done. Read More
Pfizer may price Covid-19 vaccine lower in India than in UK and US
Global pharma major Pfizer may price its vaccine lower in India than in the UK and the US, sources in the know said. The government in the recent past had indicated that India wouldn’t be keen to procure the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine because of its high cost and the extreme cold chain requirement at minus 70 degree Celsius. Read More
Playing capital goods theme: A stock-specific approach is the right tactic
The capital goods or industrial sector has bounced back into the limelight on hopes of a swift economic recovery and reasonable stock valuations. Read More
NBFCs seek relaxation in eligibility to recover loans under SARFAESI Act
Non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) have sought relaxation in eligibility to recover loans under the SARFAESI Act from the government. Read More
Single window system for approvals likely from March: Piyush Goyal
The Centre will be ready with the first cut of a single window system for approvals and clearances as early as March or April next year to ease the compliance burden on the industry, commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal said at an industry event on Tuesday. Read More
