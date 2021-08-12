Top headlines: Enfield CEO resigns; Tata Steel posts Rs 9,768-cr Q1 profit

Indian economy hasn't reached level of easing of liquidity: FM at CII event

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday assured India Inc that the government is ready to do everything required to revive and support economic growth.

There are indicators which suggest that the economy is buoyant and recovery is taking place post lifting of COVID-19 restrictions by states, she said while addressing the CII Annual Meeting 2021. Read more

Eicher posts net profit of Rs 237 cr in Q1; CEO steps down

on Thursday posted consolidated net profit of Rs 237 crore during the first quarter of FY22, as compared to a loss of Rs 55 crore during the same period during the previous financial year.

The automotive major's total revenue for the April to June period of the current fiscal was Rs 1,974 crore, up 141 per cent compared to Rs 818 crore in the corresponding quarter of FY21. Read more

July retail inflation eases to 3-month low of 5.59%; June IIP at 13.6%

India's retail inflation eased to a three-month low in July, back within the Reserve Bank's tolerance level (2 per cent-6 per cent) after staying above the upper band for two straight months, government data released on Thursday showed.

The consumer price index (CPI) based inflation cooled to 5.59 per cent in the last month from 6.26 per cent in June. Read more

reports Q1 profit at Rs 9,768 cr; sales more than double

posted a strong set of numbers for the June quarter, beating estimates despite the impact of second coronavirus wave.

One of the top performer in the Nifty50 pack, reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 9,768 crore in the first quarter (Q1FY22). The company had posted a loss of Rs 4,648 crore in the year-ago period. Read more