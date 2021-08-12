Top headlines: Enfield CEO resigns; Tata Steel posts Rs 9,768-cr Q1 profit

-
ALSO READ
In pictures: 11 women who were the 'firsts' in their field in 2021
Top headlines: Govt to privatise profit-making PSUs, Wipro to buy Capco
Top headlines: Blackstone-Sify deal, Wipro's Capco deal, and more
Top headlines: Ruia out of Air India sale race, India to appeal Cairn award
Top headlines: India entry into global bond indices put off, SMS rules held
-
Indian economy hasn't reached level of easing of liquidity: FM at CII event
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday assured India Inc that the government is ready to do everything required to revive and support economic growth.
There are indicators which suggest that the economy is buoyant and recovery is taking place post lifting of COVID-19 restrictions by states, she said while addressing the CII Annual Meeting 2021. Read more
Eicher posts net profit of Rs 237 cr in Q1; Royal Enfield CEO steps down
Eicher Motors on Thursday posted consolidated net profit of Rs 237 crore during the first quarter of FY22, as compared to a loss of Rs 55 crore during the same period during the previous financial year.
The automotive major's total revenue for the April to June period of the current fiscal was Rs 1,974 crore, up 141 per cent compared to Rs 818 crore in the corresponding quarter of FY21. Read more
July retail inflation eases to 3-month low of 5.59%; June IIP at 13.6%
India's retail inflation eased to a three-month low in July, back within the Reserve Bank's tolerance level (2 per cent-6 per cent) after staying above the upper band for two straight months, government data released on Thursday showed.
The consumer price index (CPI) based inflation cooled to 5.59 per cent in the last month from 6.26 per cent in June. Read more
Tata Steel reports Q1 profit at Rs 9,768 cr; sales more than double
Tata Steel posted a strong set of numbers for the June quarter, beating estimates despite the impact of second coronavirus wave.
One of the top performer in the Nifty50 pack, Tata Steel reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 9,768 crore in the first quarter (Q1FY22). The company had posted a loss of Rs 4,648 crore in the year-ago period. Read more
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU