Indian economy hasn't reached level of easing of liquidity: FM at CII event

-
ALSO READ
$300-400 million investment expected in latest oil, gas bid round
Second part of Parliament's Budget session starts today with Covid measures
Budget Session: BJP, Congress MPs give Zero Hour notices in Rajya Sabha
Govt challenges Panna-Mukta field arbitration before English High Court
Sell oilfields; hive off drilling, other services: Oil ministry to ONGC
-
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday assured India Inc that the government is ready to do everything required to revive and support economic growth.
There are indicators which suggest that the economy is buoyant and recovery is taking place post lifting of COVID-19 restrictions by states, she said while addressing the CII Annual Meeting 2021.
She further said foreign direct investment has seen a growth of 37 per cent so far this fiscal, while forex reserves increased to $620 billion as of July.
The Narendra Modi government has shown commitment to reforms even during the pandemic, she said, adding last year the Centre announced farm laws and labour reforms, among others.
She also exhorted the industry to come forward and invest in the economy.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU