Business Standard

Here are the top headlines on Monday morning

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Top headlines today: RBI policy, ATM network, NSE's IPO, and more

What the India's central bank may announce this week after its monetary policy meeting and why ATM networks must change: Our top headlines explain.


Experts see status quo, will read between lines: BS monetary policy poll

The RBI would not want to change its rates or stance in the August 6 monetary policy announcement, according to economists and bond market participants. Read More

No agenda listed for FSDC's next meet, FinMin expresses surprise

The ministry of finance has expressed surprise that no financial sector regulator has offered any agenda for the forthcoming meeting of the FSDC. Read More

ATM networks will have to be reinvented to face the onslaught of technology

There are fresh stirrings in ATM networks. Though deployments have crossed 250,000 units, after stagnating at 225,000-235,500 for almost five years, the bulk of the orders are for replacing aging machines. Read More

Competition Commission open to probe Flipkart, Amazon separately

The Competition Commission of India is open to considering the allegations against Flipkart and Amazon as separate cases, based on its investigations, a senior official told Business Standard. Read More

Edtech firms Byju's, Unacademy, upGrad to benefit as Chinese players tumble

China’s new restrictions on its online education industry have come as music to the ears of Indian edtech companies such as Byju’s, Unacademy and upGrad who are expecting their valuations to soar as they go in for aggressive acquisitions prior to hitting the IPO route. Read More

NSE seeks Sebi's go-ahead for IPO amid mounting pressure from shareholders

The NSE has once again set the ball rolling on its IPO. The country’s largest bourse has written to markets regulator Sebi, asking whether it can once again file the DRHP to go public. Read More

First Published: Mon, August 02 2021. 08:04 IST

