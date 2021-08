Top headlines today: RBI policy, ATM network, NSE's IPO, and more

What the India's central bank may announce this week after its monetary policy meeting and why ATM networks must change: Our top headlines explain.



Experts see status quo, will read between lines: BS monetary policy poll





The RBI would not want to change its rates or stance in the August 6 monetary policy announcement, according to economists and bond market participants. Read More

No agenda listed for FSDC's next meet, FinMin expresses surprise



The ministry of finance has expressed surprise that no financial sector regulator has offered any agenda for the forthcoming meeting of the FSDC.



ATM networks will have to be reinvented to face the onslaught of technology

There are fresh stirrings in ATM networks. Though deployments have crossed 250,000 units, after stagnating at 225,000-235,500 for almost five years, the bulk of the orders are for replacing aging machines. Read More

Competition Commission open to probe Flipkart, Amazon separately