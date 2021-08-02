Top headlines today: RBI policy, ATM network, NSE's IPO, and more

-
ALSO READ
RBI Monetary policy highlights: Inflation outlook uncertain, says RBI guv
LIVE: RBI says will undo damage inflicted on economy by Covid-19 in FY21-22
RBI MPC highlights: 2nd wave has moderated; expect demand to pick up
RBI's monetary and Centre's fiscal policy are moving hand-in-glove
RBI Monetary Policy: Rate sensitive sectors may have been disappointed
-
What the India's central bank may announce this week after its monetary policy meeting and why ATM networks must change: Our top headlines explain.
Experts see status quo, will read between lines: BS monetary policy poll
The ministry of finance has expressed surprise that no financial sector regulator has offered any agenda for the forthcoming meeting of the FSDC. Read More
ATM networks will have to be reinvented to face the onslaught of technology
There are fresh stirrings in ATM networks. Though deployments have crossed 250,000 units, after stagnating at 225,000-235,500 for almost five years, the bulk of the orders are for replacing aging machines. Read More
The Competition Commission of India is open to considering the allegations against Flipkart and Amazon as separate cases, based on its investigations, a senior official told Business Standard. Read More
Edtech firms Byju's, Unacademy, upGrad to benefit as Chinese players tumble
China’s new restrictions on its online education industry have come as music to the ears of Indian edtech companies such as Byju’s, Unacademy and upGrad who are expecting their valuations to soar as they go in for aggressive acquisitions prior to hitting the IPO route. Read More
NSE seeks Sebi's go-ahead for IPO amid mounting pressure from shareholders
The NSE has once again set the ball rolling on its IPO. The country’s largest bourse has written to markets regulator Sebi, asking whether it can once again file the DRHP to go public. Read More
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU