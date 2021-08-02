No agenda listed for FSDC's next meet, FinMin expresses surprise

The ministry of finance has expressed surprise that no financial sector regulator has offered any agenda for the forthcoming meeting of the Financial Stability and Development Council (FSDC). The sub-committee of the FSDC, which is chaired by the Governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), is scheduled to meet in August. “We are not able to get any regulator to offer any agenda for discussion at the FSDC.

It has become a forum for each of them to only make a presentation about their sector,” an official at the ministry said. For every FSDC meeting, the ministry sends a ...