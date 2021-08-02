ATM networks will have to be reinvented to face the onslaught of technology

There are fresh stirrings in automated teller machine (ATM) networks. Though deployments have crossed 250,000 units, after stagnating at 225,000-235,500 for almost five years, the bulk of the orders are for replacing aging machines.

And it will take at least a couple of years more before ATMs are installed at fresh sites. Why so? It’s a legacy business model, and the march of technology is forcing a rethink on the ATM channel. Demonetisation provided the first serious wake-up call that cash will not be king for long, and the business of vending it will have to be reworked. ...