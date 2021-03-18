Top headlines: US Fed projects growth, direct tax mop-up, and more

-
ALSO READ
Here's why Nifty Bank index tanked 5% on NSE amid rising bond yields
RBI keeps policy rates unchanged, stance accommodative: What experts think
Maintaining the balance
Monetary policy: Retail interest in G-secs may be limited, say experts
RBI monetary policy: Govt told to cut fuel taxes to ease inflation concerns
-
Fed sees growth surge, jump in inflation this year but no change on rates
The Federal Reserve on Wednesday repeated its pledge to keep its target interest rate near zero for years to come after projecting a rapid jump in US economic growth and inflation this year as the Covid-19 crisis winds down. Read More
More banks likely to join RBI's list of 'systemically important banks'
The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) list of “systemically important banks” may widen, given the changes in the pecking order after the merger of state-run players. As on date, only State Bank of India (SBI), ICICI Bank, and HDFC Bank figure in the central bank’s classification of domestic systemically important banks (D-SIBs). Read More
Direct tax mop-up betters estimate for the first time in four years
The Centre’s direct tax revenue has exceeded the revised Budget target for the first time in four years on the back of robust advance tax mop-up for 2020-21 (FY21), providing a buffer to the otherwise fiscally stressed government. Read More
Budget proposals will ease taxpayers' burden from April 1, say experts
The Union Budget proposed a number of changes to income tax rules that will come into effect from April 1. Click here to know the impact these new provisions will have on taxpayers.
High economic growth will spare India from debt trap, say experts
With the Lok Sabha passing the Appropriation Bill on Wednesday, one of the crucial issues confronting the government is the high debt trajectory its expenditure boost will entail. Read More
Advisors push AT1 bonds to HNIs to take advantage of surge in yields
Wealth managers are advising their rich clients to buy additional tier 1 (AT1), or perpetual bonds, from the secondary market to take advantage of the surge in yields over the past few days. Read More
NSE co-location case: ED investigation likely to conclude next monthThe ED has expedited the money laundering probe in the NSE co-location case after the government recently sought a detailed report from the federal agency. Read More
Former Jet Airways CEO Vinay Dube plans to launch a new airline in 2021
Vinay Dube, former chief executive officer of Jet Airways and GoAir, is exploring opportunities to launch an airline. Read More
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU