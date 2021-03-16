Trade deficit narrows to $12 bn in February, exports at $27.93 bn

-
ALSO READ
Uneven recovery? Trade deficit widens in October, exports dip 5.4%
Exports rise for the first time in seven months, up 5% in September
Feb exports dip 0.25% after rising three months due to uncertainties abroad
Double-digit rise in exports helps India nearly halve trade gap with China
Both exports and imports record growth in December; first time since Feb
-
The growth in exports in February declined to just 0.67 per cent against 6.16 per cent in January due to subdued external demand because of Covid-19.
Exports stood at $27.93 billion in February. Imports, on the other hand, grew 6.96 per cent at $40.54 billion, the data released by the commerce ministry on Monday showed. The trade deficit gap — between imports and exports — narrowed to $12.16 billion from over $14 billion in January. ‘
Exporters said a dip in exports was mainly on account of container shortages across the country and limited supply disruptions in the last week of February due to a jump in the number of Covid-19 cases in some states.
“We continue to see signs of further revival not only in the order booking positions but also in the demand from across the globe, paving the way for much better days for the sector. However, rising exports from China has led to the shortage of containers in the region as most of the empty containers are available only for exports from China, as the shipping lines and container companies are being paid hefty premiums for bringing empty containers back to China,” said Sharad Kumar Saraf, president of Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO).
Exports of items such as iron-ore, rice, cereal preparations meat, dairy and poultry products, spices, drugs and pharmaceuticals, handloom products, coal and other ores continued to rise. However, items such as petroleum products, oil seeds, leather, cashew, gems and jewellery, electronic goods, marine products that have major contributions in the country’s exports basket shifted to the negative territory.
As far as imports are concerned, the data showed that inward shipments of gold grew 124 per cent, while that of electronic goods and chemicals grew 38 per cent and 37.6 per cent, respectively.
“While the oil deficit eased, the non-oil merchandise trade deficit widened considerably to $6.4 billion in February 2021 from $2.8 billion in the year-ago month, more than 80 per cent of which was on account of a surge in gold imports after the presentation of the Union Budget,” Aditi Nayar, principal economist, ICRA, said.
“Although a favourable base effect will push up the growth of both imports and exports in March, we expect the trade deficit to widen to $13.5-14.0 billion in this month,” Nayar said.
During the first 11 months of the current fiscal year, the merchandise exports contracted 12 per cent year-on-year at $256.18 billion. Similarly, imports also shrunk 23.11 per cent to $340.80 billion.
As a result, a trade deficit stood at $84.6 billion during April-February against $151.37 billion during the year-ago period.
“With the rise in commodity prices, a strengthening in domestic demand and resurgence in gold imports, we expect the current account balance to revert to a deficit of around $1 billion in the third quarter and $4.5 billion in the fourth quarter, limiting the current account surplus for the full year to under $30 billion,” Nayar said.
Exim Bank sees exports growing 4.9% in Q4
Exim Bank on Monday said it expects merchandise exports to touch $78.6 billion logging in a 4.9 per cent growth on-year in the March quarter, of which non-oil exports are seen at $73.9 billion — 12 per cent more than the year-ago period.
During the March quarter of FY20, merchandise exports stood at $74.9 billion and non-oil shipments at $65.9 billion, Exim Bank said in a statement on Monday.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU