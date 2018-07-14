Trade war is the biggest concern for global financial market: Natixis

Bond market crash is not the topmost concern of global investors. According to a survey by London-based investment bank Natixis, the ongoing has replaced geopolitical risk as the biggest concern for global financial market investors

Among other concerns, China’s risk perception decreased and Italian risk gained momentum. Uncertainty over remains subdued, while recession and ECB tapering fall outside global investors’ radar. said an escalation of the trade conflict to a could result in a global slowdown

Nigam Arora of Arora Report said in the last 64 years, the has seen 9 recessions and each time interest rates were either the highest or rising fast. The scenario now is no different, with the US raising rates and projecting a sharper rise ahead

How is expected to respond? Retaliating with 'equal magnitude' in both 'quantitative and qualitative' forms, is expected to deepen trade ties with Europe, Asia and other emerging markets. More spending to stimulate domestic growth.







After the survey, Natxis said, "We forecast Brent crude prices averaging $84/barrel in the second half of 2018, with prices set to appreciate for another year between 2018 and 2019."

Reduced fear of recession in the US in near term

The may have formally commenced with the imposition on July 6 of the first set of tariffs. But stock markets dodged a bullet with last Friday’s US wage and job data. Wage growth did not accelerate, reviving Goldilocks' hopes. The unemployment rate rose from 3.8% to 4% due to increase in the participation rate. This has reminded investors that America is not at full employment, reducing fears of overheating (rise in jobseekers has increased unemployment, which has raised prospects to generate more jobs and hence more growth hopes)