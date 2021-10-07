Trying to include education as key sector of cooperation in FTA talk: Goyal

India is trying to include as a key sector of cooperation in free trade agreements (FTA) that the country is negotiating with its trading partners, Commerce and Industry Minister said on Thursday.

India is negotiating trade pacts with the UK, Australia, the UAE, Canada and others.

"In the FTA and Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) talks being negotiated with many countries such as the UK, Australia or Canada, we are trying to include as a key sector of cooperation and incorporate tie-ups among Universities keeping NEP (national policy) as the basis and aiming to reduce fees, he said in a webinar.

In a free trade pact, two or more trading partners eliminate or significantly reduce customs duties on the maximum number of goods traded between them. Besides, they also relax norms to increase trade in services.

