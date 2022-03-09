Ukraine crisis: Oil prices surge as US and Britain cut off Russian crude

-
ALSO READ
Crude oil price spike likely to trigger interest in ethanol programme
Credit Suisse downgrades India to underweight on soaring crude oil prices
LIVE: 'Enough is enough,' says United Nations chief on Ukraine crisis
Oil prices can hit $125 a barrel if Russia-Ukraine crisis worsens: Analysts
Crude oil prices can hit $100 a barrel in 2022, say analysts
-
Oil prices surged on Tuesday as the United States and Britain moved to ban Russian oil imports, a decision that is expected to worsen disruptions in the global energy market as Russia is the second-largest exporter of crude.
"How high can oil prices go? Pick a number, this is a market in disarray," said Mike Tran, analyst at RBC Capital Markets, in a note early on Tuesday.
Benchmark Brent crude for May shot up $7.55, or 6.1%, to $130.76 a barrel by 10:56 a.m. EST (1556 GMT). US crude for April delivery was up $7.38, or 6.2%, at $126.78 a barrel.
Britain said it will phase out the import of Russian oil and oil products by 2022.
The import ban by Europe and the United States on Russian oil could send global oil prices spiralling up to $200 a barrel, analysts at Oslo-based consultancy Rystad Energy said.
Many buyers are already avoiding Russian oil so as not to become entangled in existing sanctions.
Shell said it would stop all spot purchases of Russian crude after drawing criticism for a purchase on March 4.
Goldman Sachs raised its Brent forecast for 2022 to $135 from $98 and its 2023 outlook to $115 a barrel from $105, saying that the world economy could face the "largest energy supply shocks ever" because of Russia's key role.
Dimming expectations for an imminent return of Iranian crude to global markets have added to upward pressure on prices amid a slowdown in talks between Tehran and world powers over its nuclear activity.
Oil supply disruptions come as inventories continue to fall worldwide. Five analysts polled by Reuters estimated on average that U.S. crude stockpiles decreased by about 800,000 barrels in the week to March 4.
The poll was conducted before weekly inventory reports from the American Petroleum Institute on Tuesday and the U.S. Energy Information Administration on Wednesday.
Media reports about the International Energy Agency's readiness to release more oil from emergency stockpiles had no impact on the rally.
"Ultimately, the IEA is not announcing significant action," said Craig Erlam, senior market analyst at OANDA. "In this market, words are not going to have an impact."
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU