Under the shadow of Covid-19 pandemic, inflation bites India the hardest

Among the many ways in which Covid-19 has affected the economy, the most tangible outcome, the one that affects each and every person, is the impact on inflation. Even before the pandemic struck, consumer inflation had crossed the upper tolerance level of six per cent in December 2019.

India was in a tight situation with inflation higher than the mandate, but economic growth falling fast to levels of three per cent, a rare low. But even into the pandemic, when inflation numbers in most countries eased, Indians did not see it going below six per cent, apart from the two months of ...