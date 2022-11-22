JUST IN
Business Standard

Union Budget 2023-24: Govt mulls options on capital gains tax regime

As preparations begin for the next budget, discussions have gained steam around what the government would do with the capital gains tax regime

Topics
Union Budget | Capital Gains Tax  | Taxation

Arup Roychoudhury  |  New Delhi 

tax
Photo: Shutterstock

After the last union budget, outgoing Revenue Secretary Tarun Bajaj had already laid down one of the taxation priorities for the upcoming 2023 Union Budget. He had said that the current capital gains tax regime needs a complete relook and that the various rates and holding periods needed to be streamlined.

First Published: Tue, November 22 2022. 16:31 IST

