Union Budget reflects India's commitment on 'green future': PM Modi

Climate Action was given more importance in this year's union budget and it reflects India's commitment towards green future, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday. He was speaking at the inauguration of the Golden Jubilee Celebrations of ICRISAT (International Crops Research Institute for the Semi-Arid Tropics) here. Taking forward years of efforts, Climate action was given more importance in this year's budget. This year's budget encourages India's commitment towards a green future in every sector, he said. He also said the budget is focused on natural farming and digital agriculture. Modi released a commemorative postal stamp on the occasion of ICRISAT's 50th Foundation day.
He also launched the Climate Change Research Facility on plant protection.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU