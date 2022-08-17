Union Cabinet enhances ECLGS corpus by Rs 50,000 crore to Rs 5 trn

-
ALSO READ
Broadcast Seva Portal's launch will help in doing business- Anurag Thakur
Sports to progress if Centre, states create plans together: Anurag Thakur
Our aim is to make India the content subcontinent of world: Anurag Thakur
Cannes: Anurag Thakur offers big boost to foreign film shoots in India
Russian Sports Minister Oleg Matytsin meets Anurag Thakur in Delhi
-
The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved raising the outlay of the Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECGLS) by Rs 50,000 crore to Rs 5 lakh crore and the additional amount will be earmarked for enterprises in the hospitality and related sectors.
In the 2022-23 Union Budget, there was a proposal for raising the limit of ECLGS from Rs 4.5 lakh to Rs 5 lakh crore to help hospitality sector hit by the coronavirus pandemic.
The hike in the amount has been made on account of the severe disruptions caused by the pandemic in the hospitality and related sectors, Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Singh Thakur said while briefing the media on various decision taken by the Cabinet.
He said that loans worth around Rs 3.67 lakh crore have been sanctioned under ECLGS till August 5, 2022.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU