Union Cabinet likely to approve Gati Shakti master plan on Tuesday

The Union Cabinet is expected to approve the national master plan for multimodal connectivity or PM Gati Shakti on Tuesday, a senior government official said.

Gati Shakti will be a that will bring 16 ministries, including rail, road, and shipping, to provide real-time access to information and data on various projects and help in better coordin­ation among ministries.

“The approval by the Cabinet will be followed by the launch (by the prime minister) on Wednesday,” a senior government official said.