Odisha government hikes remuneration of contractual staff by 50%

Union Cabinet likely to approve Gati Shakti master plan on Tuesday

Gati Shakti will be a digital platform that will bring 16 ministries to provide real-time access to information and data on various infrastructure projects

BS Reporter 

According to the government’s internal estimates, the Gati Shakti project will help sharply reduce the time taken for getting approvals for infrastructure projects — around 162 days from 600 days now, in some cases.

The Union Cabinet is expected to approve the national master plan for multimodal connectivity or PM Gati Shakti on Tuesday, a senior government official said.

Gati Shakti will be a digital platform that will bring 16 ministries, including rail, road, and shipping, to provide real-time access to information and data on various infrastructure projects and help in better coordin­ation among ministries.

“The approval by the Cabinet will be followed by the launch (by the prime minister) on Wednesday,” a senior government official said.

First Published: Tue, October 12 2021. 01:58 IST

