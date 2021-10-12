Union Cabinet likely to approve Gati Shakti master plan on Tuesday

-
ALSO READ
Rs 100-trillion Gati Shakti master plan launch likely next month
Gati Shakti: Govt intends to power up economic recovery via infra building
Gati Shakti master plan: DPIIT to monitor, implement infra projects
'Gati Shakti' master plan to give Rs 100-trillion infrastructure boost
Apple California Streaming event: What to expect besides iPhone 13 launch
-
The Union Cabinet is expected to approve the national master plan for multimodal connectivity or PM Gati Shakti on Tuesday, a senior government official said.
Gati Shakti will be a digital platform that will bring 16 ministries, including rail, road, and shipping, to provide real-time access to information and data on various infrastructure projects and help in better coordination among ministries.
“The approval by the Cabinet will be followed by the launch (by the prime minister) on Wednesday,” a senior government official said.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU