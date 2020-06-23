Unlock 1.0: Essential shopping rebounds fastest to pre-lockdown levels

With Unlock 1 entering its fourth week, power generation numbers and goods carried by the Railways are showing signs of the economy returning to some sort of normalcy. Essential shopping activities, too, are hovering around pre-lockdown levels, shows another set of numbers from weekly economic indicators tracked by Business Standard.

The latest weekly figures show power generation is close to 2019 levels as industries gradually reopen. The Railways showed around 5 per cent decline in the quantity of goods it carried for the week ended Saturday, compared to the same period last ...