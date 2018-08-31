Bundelkhand Defence Corridor: UP to organise event for investors in Kanpur

To energise and encourage the private companies to invest, the government is organising an event in next month to showcase the de-licensed defence items for manufacturing.

Earlier, the Centre had de-licensed 275 defence related wares and encouraged domestic manufacturers to supply them to the forces by competing with public sector undertakings (PSU), which earlier enjoyed monopoly over these supplies to the tune of billions of rupees.

These items are clubbed as ‘non-core items’ of Ordnance Factory Board (OFB). Now, such procurement does not require no-objection certificates (NoC) from OFB even if these are being manufactured by public sector units. For procurement of these items, the army can float tenders, in which the OFB can also participate along with the interested private firms.

UP Industries Development Minister Satish Mahana told Business Standard that the show would bring together defence PSUs and companies on a single platform for knowledge sharing, apart from showcasing the entire range of de-licensed defence inventory which is now open for private manufacturing.

Senior officials of the three wings of the defence forces and defence PSUs will also participate in the show, the dates of which would be announced soon, he informed.

Events related to the proposed defence corridor had recently been organised in and Aligarh, in which Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and UP CM were also present.

The defence exhibition was actually proposed to be held in July, however, owing to other big-ticket events and visits of PM Narendra Modi to UP and the preparation for the monsoon session of the state legislature, it was postponed.

Meanwhile, Mahana said that the government had identified 3,000 hectares of land for the proposed corridor, which has been projected to attract direct investment of about Rs 200 billion and generating 2,50,000 jobs.

was announced by Modi after inaugurating on February 21 in It spans 6 districts viz. Aligarh, Agra, Jhansi, Kanpur, and Another such Corridor is coming up in Tamil Nadu, which has already taken some lead in collaborating with a few the private manufacturers.