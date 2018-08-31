Bundelkhand Defence Corridor: UP to organise event for investors in Kanpur

-
ALSO READ
Yogi Adityanath govt's flagship projects need 17,000 hectares of land
UP govt, IIT Kanpur join hands for Bundelkhand Defence Corridor centre
UP eyeing Rs 500 billion investment in defence manufacturing sector
Has Yogi Adityanath failed on his poll promise of crime-free Uttar Pradesh?
Yogi govt to host MSME Summit, aims to give CM's pet ODOP project big push
-
To energise Bundelkhand Defence Corridor and encourage the private companies to invest, the Yogi Adityanath government is organising an event in Kanpur next month to showcase the de-licensed defence items for private sector manufacturing.
Earlier, the Centre had de-licensed 275 defence related wares and encouraged domestic private sector manufacturers to supply them to the forces by competing with public sector undertakings (PSU), which earlier enjoyed monopoly over these supplies to the tune of billions of rupees.
These items are clubbed as ‘non-core items’ of Ordnance Factory Board (OFB). Now, such procurement does not require no-objection certificates (NoC) from OFB even if these are being manufactured by public sector units. For procurement of these items, the army can float tenders, in which the OFB can also participate along with the interested private firms.
UP Industries Development Minister Satish Mahana told Business Standard that the Kanpur show would bring together defence PSUs and private sector companies on a single platform for knowledge sharing, apart from showcasing the entire range of de-licensed defence inventory which is now open for private manufacturing.
Senior officials of the three wings of the defence forces and defence PSUs will also participate in the show, the dates of which would be announced soon, he informed.
Events related to the proposed defence corridor had recently been organised in Jhansi and Aligarh, in which Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and UP CM Yogi Adityanath were also present.
The Kanpur defence exhibition was actually proposed to be held in July, however, owing to other big-ticket events and visits of PM Narendra Modi to UP and the preparation for the monsoon session of the state legislature, it was postponed.
Meanwhile, Mahana said that the government had identified 3,000 hectares of land for the proposed corridor, which has been projected to attract direct investment of about Rs 200 billion and generating 2,50,000 jobs.
Bundelkhand Defence Corridor was announced by Modi after inaugurating UP Investors Summit 2018 on February 21 in Lucknow. It spans 6 districts viz. Aligarh, Agra, Jhansi, Kanpur, Lucknow and Chitrakoot. Another such Corridor is coming up in Tamil Nadu, which has already taken some lead in collaborating with a few the private manufacturers.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU