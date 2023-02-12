JUST IN
Business Standard

UP to soon have maximum number of domestic flights in India: Scindia

Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said Uttar Pradesh will soon have the maximum number of domestic flight services in the country.

Topics
Uttar Pradesh | Civil Aviation | Jyotiraditya Scindia

Press Trust of India  |  Lucknow 

Jyotiraditya Scindia
Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Saturday said Uttar Pradesh will soon have the maximum number of domestic flight services in the country.

Addressing a session on "Civil Aviation in Uttar Pradesh: The Emerging Opportunities" on the second day of the three-day Uttar Pradesh Global Investors Summit-2023 at Vrindavan Yojna here, Scindia said, "Uttar Pradesh will soon become the number one state with the maximum number of domestic flights."

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath have rejuvenated the country and Uttar Pradesh, a state that had only two airports earlier and which has nine operational airports now.

Scindia said the land of Ayodhya, Kashi (Varanasi) and Mathura has always shown a new path to the country.

Describing Uttar Pradesh as a favourable destination for investment, he said the state has made great strides in every field. Ten new airports are being built in the state and the land survey work has started for two more, Scindia said, adding that Uttar Pradesh is going to have 21 airports in the coming days.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sun, February 12 2023. 07:08 IST

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
