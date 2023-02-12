UP to soon have maximum number of domestic flights in India: Scindia

Union Minister on Saturday said will soon have the maximum number of domestic flight services in the country.

Addressing a session on " in Uttar Pradesh: The Emerging Opportunities" on the second day of the three-day Global Investors Summit-2023 at Vrindavan Yojna here, Scindia said, " will soon become the number one state with the maximum number of domestic flights."



He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath have rejuvenated the country and Uttar Pradesh, a state that had only two airports earlier and which has nine operational airports now.

Scindia said the land of Ayodhya, Kashi (Varanasi) and Mathura has always shown a new path to the country.

Describing Uttar Pradesh as a favourable destination for investment, he said the state has made great strides in every field. Ten new airports are being built in the state and the land survey work has started for two more, Scindia said, adding that Uttar Pradesh is going to have 21 airports in the coming days.

