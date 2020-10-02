UPI hits Rs 3.3-trillion transactions in September, shows RBI data

-
Unified Payment Interface (UPI), the flagship payments platform of the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), touched a new high in September, the data released by the RBI shows.
While the number of transactions crossed 1.8 bn, from 1.61 billion in August, the value of transactions reached Rs 3.3 trillion, from Rs 2.98 trillion a month ago.
