UPI transaction value touches new high at Rs 5 trn in March, volume up too

-
ALSO READ
UPI Jan volume up 77% to 2.3 bn year-on-year, value doubles to Rs 4.3 trn
UPI transactions surpass 2-billion mark in October on festive boost
UPI registers 2.29 billion transactions worth Rs 4.25 trillion in Feb
UPI transactions cross 1 billion in first 15 days of October: RBI data
UPI handled record 2.23 bn transactions, worth Rs 4 trn, in December
-
Unified Payments Interface (UPI), the flagship payments platform of National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), topped the Rs 5 trillion mark in value of transactions in March. It is nearing the 3 billion mark per month in transaction volume.
According to NPCI data for March, UPI recorded 2.73 billion transactions amounting to Rs 5.04 trillion, up 19 per cent in February both in terms of value and volume. In February, it had recorded around 2.3 billion transactions amounting to Rs 4.25 trillion.
If compared to the same period last year, UPI’s volume and value have grown by 120 per cent and 144 per cent respectively.
Launched in 2016, UPI crossed 1 billion transactions for the first time in October 2019. While it took UPI three years to reach a billion transactions in a month, the next billion came in just a year, indicating the increased adoption of UPI by consumers for peer-to-peer (P2P) payments and also for peer to merchant (P2M) transactions.
Digital payments, especially UPI, saw increased adoption in 2020 during the Covid-19 pandemic. Notwithstanding the blip in initial months of the pandemic, where transaction volume and value dipped, the recovery was fast and NPCI's payment platforms namely UPI, Immediate Payment Service (IMPS), and others recorded fresh highs in the following months aided by aversion towards cash usage as well as card usage by the general public.
Experts said the surge in UPI transactions is because of increased consumer interest in making bill payments and recharging mobile phones online, and purchase of non-essential goods on e-commerce platforms. There has been a shift in the consumer mindset during the Covid-19 crisis and the subsequent lockdown, as they took to digital modes of payment even in sectors like education.
In its Payments and Settlement Systems in India booklet, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has said, UPI has grown to be the fastest payment system in the world with many jurisdictions eager to replicate the system. Given its popularity and acceptance, there are many innovations possible to extend UPI to desktop browsers, feature phones, offline payments as well as recurring payments.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU