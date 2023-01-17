JUST IN
US taking steps to further facilitate issuance of business visas in India
Analysts expect FM Sitharaman to trim FY24 fiscal deficit to 6% or lower
India's merchandise trade crosses the $1-trillion mark in 2022
Toll projects may see moderate to high single-digit growth in FY24: Icra
Premature to think India will replace China in influencing growth: Rajan
Big states lag on capital expenditure front despite Centre's support
Gaming firms recommend self-declaration mechanism, graded KYC to MeitY
SBI estimates India's FY23 fiscal deficit at Rs 17.5 trn, FY24 Rs 17.95 trn
Indian importers use rupee's recovery to increase hedging, data shows
India making big strides in ease of doing business, says DPIIT Secretary
Give specifics of notices to exporters seeking GST relief, says SC
US taking steps to further facilitate issuance of business visas in India

The challenges pertaining to issuance of visas have been due to Covid

US Visas | US | Indians

Shreya Nandi  |  New Delhi 

The US is India's largest exporter and trade partner. Bilateral merchandise trade during April-November stood at $87.33 billion

The US is taking several measures, such as increasing the number of staff, to further facilitate the issuance of business visas in India, a senior US government official said on Tuesday.

First Published: Tue, January 17 2023. 20:22 IST

