Uttarakhand hikes prices of fuel, alcohol to boost revenue amid lockdown

The price of Indian-made foreign liquor (IMFL) has been increased to Rs 20-Rs 200 per bottle, imported liquor by Rs 475 per litre and country-made liquor

ANI 

The Uttarakhand state cabinet has decided to increase the price of petrol and diesel by Rs 2 per litre and Re 1 on diesel, according to Uttarakhand Minister Madan Kaushik.

Now, petrol in the state will be sold at Rs 74.55 per litre from earlier Rs 72.55 while the price of diesel is now Rs 64.17 per litre.

The government has estimated to collect revenue of Rs 250 crore with the hike.

Several state governments are increasing prices of fuel and liquor in a bid to boost their revenue which has taken a toll due to coronavirus-induced lockdown.
First Published: Thu, May 07 2020. 23:56 IST

