Diesel up by 15 paise, petrol up by 13 paise; govt hopes rally is temporary
Value of banknotes in circulation increases by 37.7% to Rs 18 bn in FY18

The share of newly introduced Rs 200 in the total value in circulation was 2.1 per cent

Anup Roy 

A man shows new currency notes of Rs 200 and Rs 50 outside the Reserve Bank of India in New Delhi on Friday.This is the first time that Rs 200 banknotes were introduced in India. Photo: PTI

The value of banknotes in circulation increased by 37.7 per cent over the year to Rs 18,037 billion as of end-March, but the volume increased by only 2.1 per cent, as emphasis was given on printing notes with higher values.

In value terms, the share of Rs 500 and Rs 2,000, which had together accounted for 72.7 per cent of the total value of banknotes in circulation as of end-March 2017, increased to 80.2 per cent.

The share of newly introduced Rs 200 in the total value in circulation was 2.1 per cent. In volume terms,Rs 10 and Rs 100 constituted 51.6 per cent of total banknotes in circulation now as compared to 62 per cent at the end of March 2017. The falling share of smaller-value notes may explain getting change is difficult these days.
First Published: Wed, August 29 2018. 21:52 IST

