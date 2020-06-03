We're moving to absolute consumerisation of power: Rajiv Srivastava of IEX

India's two power exchanges have launched power trading on real time market (RTM) basis. Union power minister R K Singh formally inaugurated the mechanism today, though trading started on Monday.

In an interview with Jyoti Mukul & Shreya Jai, Rajiv Srivastava, managing director and chief executive officer, India Energy Exchange, says the next step should be to move to hybrid trading of conventional and renewable power while giving a choice to consumers. Edited Excerpts: How important is it to have Real Time Market in these times? What Real Time Market (RTM) does is that it ...