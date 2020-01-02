We've seen healthy growth in term loans: SBI chairman Rajnish Kumar

Amid the slowing economy, muted credit growth, and the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) warning that non-performing assets may rise, Rajnish Kumar, chairman, State Bank of India (SBI), tells Subrata Panda, Abhijit Lele and Dev Chatterjee in an interview that the economy has bottomed out and there is a need to revive the capital expenditure cycle.

He also emphasises the success of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code and says that lenders need at least nine to 10 months to resolve stressed accounts under the RBI’s June 7 circular. Edited excerpts: How do you assess the ...